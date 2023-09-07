BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 1,786,906 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786,906 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

