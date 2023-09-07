BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 8,549 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $40,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

