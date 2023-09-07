Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $215,025.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,177,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $214,425.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $169,700.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $40,287.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $118,462.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $391.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63 and a beta of 1.14. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 6,878.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

