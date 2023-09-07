Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 238.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Brady worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

About Brady



Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

