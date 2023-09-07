Brady (NYSE:BRC) Announces Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.
Brady Stock Down 1.9 %
Brady stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Brady Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.21%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
