Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. Brady has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.