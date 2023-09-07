Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp raised its position in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brady by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

