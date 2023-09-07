Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OneMain by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 0.8 %

OneMain stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

