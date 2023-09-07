Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,507 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NOV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

