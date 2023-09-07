Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 36,830 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

