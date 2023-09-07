Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 768,143 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768,143 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.98 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

