Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.84. 50,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,118. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $188.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

