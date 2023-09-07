Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.18

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 51.18 and last traded at 51.29, with a volume of 14099 shares. The stock had previously closed at 52.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

