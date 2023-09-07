Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Down 5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.35 and last traded at $141.37. 172,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,971,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.