BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 74,480 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 74,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,265,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 2.2 %

BZFD stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 51.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

