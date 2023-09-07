Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $246.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,272 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

