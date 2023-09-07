Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $24,221.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $246.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average is $219.50. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.