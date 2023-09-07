Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,741,000 after purchasing an additional 991,260 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.