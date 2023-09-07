Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

