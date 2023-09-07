Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 539,176 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 539,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($115,761.45).
- On Monday, September 4th, Tim Weller bought 968 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £174.24 ($220.06).
Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 16.42 ($0.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.06 million, a PE ratio of -840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.67. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.24 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.26.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
