Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in Truist Financial by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 22,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 19,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 168,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

TFC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 1,324,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

