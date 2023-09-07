Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 319,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.