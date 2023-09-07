Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,961 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321,139. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

