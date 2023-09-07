Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $774,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,085. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

