Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,235. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

