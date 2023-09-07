Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 3,223,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,681,521. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

