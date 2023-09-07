Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,844 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

