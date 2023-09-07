Cardano Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Cardano has a market cap of $8.93 billion and approximately $115.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.88 or 0.06331687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,067,588 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.