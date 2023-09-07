Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.