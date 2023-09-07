Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 1,802 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,778.96.

On Friday, July 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

