Centurion Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $78.62 million and $1.30 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centurion has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 1.14699883 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

