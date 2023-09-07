Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

