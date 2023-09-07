Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $419.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

