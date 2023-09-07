Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 21.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

