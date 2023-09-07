China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

China Feihe Price Performance

Shares of CFEIY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.