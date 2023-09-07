China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of CFEIY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.
About China Feihe
