China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARCY

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Resources Cement Holdings Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

China Resources Cement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.