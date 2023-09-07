Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,977.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,890.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

