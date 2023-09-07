Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Down 1%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11,627.41 and last traded at $11,627.41. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12,039.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11,912.97.

(Get Free Report)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.