CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,111 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.