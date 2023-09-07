CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 484 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.