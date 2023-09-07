CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

