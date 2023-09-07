CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 167 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

