CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

