CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,859 shares of company stock worth $14,161,940. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.