CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

