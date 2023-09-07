CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.93 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,977.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,890.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

