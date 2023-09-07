CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

