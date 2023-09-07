CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.29 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

