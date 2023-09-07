CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.46 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,837 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 2,751,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

