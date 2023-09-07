CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.58 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

